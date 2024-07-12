Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has been flooded with messages of love and appreciation following the 82nd birthday celebration of her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

The actress took to her Instagram page to express her heartfelt gratitude, revealing that she had received over 4,000 messages and still counting.

In her appreciation post, Joke Silva humbly acknowledged the outpour of love, marveling at the number of messages her husband, Olu Jacobs received on his birthday .

She expressing her gratitude in a beautiful and eloquent way.

The actress pondered how to say thank you to the countless fans, family, and friends who had reached out to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

She wrote:

“You fans, family and friends of Sir J…Mr Oludotun Bayeiwu Jacobs (MFR) @_olujacobs knows how to love on him shaaa…Wow…over 4,000 messages and still counting!!!! How does one say thank you in such a way that it is commensurate to the gift for which one is appreciative? In a broken world, reaching out with compassion, appreciation and joy …wishing people well …confirms that our shared humanity is not lost.”

“May the Lord, the God of our ancestors, increase each and everyone a thousand times and bless you as He has promised (Deut 1:11).”

“On behalf of the Jacobs clan, thank you and a resounding AMEN to all the prayers”.

