Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has revealed that he has moved on from his first wife, Nneoma Nwaijah, whom he married 13 years ago.

Three days ago, the movie star celebrated his wife on her birthday.

The actor’s birthday post to her reads: “My world…my love! On this special day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together! As we welcome our son, CHIDUBEM IVAN CHINEDU IKEDIEZE (CiCi) into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. You are my partner, my best friend, and the love of my life.

On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation that surrounds you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within us. Happy Birthday babym, my angel, my sweetheart. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to my soulmate @iammsp1″

Initially, the post was misinterpreted by some as a tribute to his first wife, Nneoma, but Chinedu Ikedieze clarified by editing the post to include his new wife, Stephanie’s name and handle: “Happy birthday to my soulmate, Stephanie Promise @iammsp1”

He also revealed that they have three children together.

From his post, Chinedu’s first marriage to Nneoma has ended, although the exact timeline of their separation is not publicly known.

However, it is clear that the actor has started a new chapter in his life with Stephanie, and they have built a family together.

