Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shared a heart-wrenching account of the late Onyeka Onwenu ‘s final moments.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the former Anambra governor described how he witnessed the music legend collapse after her performance at a birthday party in Lagos.

According to him, the deceased had just finished performing her famous song “One Love Keep Us Together” when she sat down, drank some water, and suddenly collapsed.

Peter Obi followed Onyeka Onwenu to the hospital, where doctors fought tirelessly to save her life, but unfortunately, she passed away after a two-hour battle.

He expressed his condolences to Onwenu’s family and loved ones, writing:

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu, performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’. It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow. Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital. I followed her to the hospital.

I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life, doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone. Despite their valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle. My heart goes out to her children and family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Every bride needs a friend like Bisola” – Veekee James showers praises on Bisola Aiyeola for her acts of service during Sharon Ooja’s wedding