Nigerian singer Ayra Starr had a star-studded encounter with Hollywood actor Will Smith in Rome on Monday, July 15.

The talented artist had just delivered an impressive performance at the Coldplay concert, and the meeting was the perfect way to cap off an already exciting evening.

The two were spotted having dinner together at a stylish rooftop location, where they engaged in lively conversations and laughter filled the air.

In a viral video, Ayra Starr was visibly thrilled to finally meet Wil Smith, and the two seemed to hit it off instantly.

The singer wore a daring crop top and shorts that showcased her glow, while the legendary actor matched her energy with a brown outfit that complemented her style.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “The Keke somersaulted 3-4 times, yet I came out alive” – Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend shares testimony as he survives ghastly accident (Video)