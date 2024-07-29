The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 has finally kicked off, and the organizers have unveiled the 14 pairs of housemates competing in the ninth season of the reality TV show, themed “Dynamic Duos”.

The pairs include couples, friends, family members, and colleagues, all vying for the grand prize of 100 million naira.

Here are the housemates of the BBNaija Season 9 show:

1. Zinwe

Zion and Chinwe, a couple who have been dating for five months and are fans of the show since their teenage years.

They met at a bachelor’s party and are openly dating.

2. Radicals

Femi David and Michky, friends who met at the gym and are self-proclaimed “virgins” at 29 and 24 years old, respectively.

They are gym buddies united by their fitness goals.

3. Flourish

DJ Flo and Rhuthee, a female duo and friends who are eager to take on the “No Loose Guard” house and disrupt any romantic entanglements.

4. Ndi Nne

Chinne and Nne, an aunt and her niece who bring boundless energy to the house.

5. Aces

Topher and Sooj, colleagues who are competing together.

6. Shatoria

Shaun and Victoria, close friends who are competing together.

7. Wanni X Handi

Wanni and Handi, twins and popular female DJs who are competing together.

8. Beta

Tjay and Ben, friends who met on Twitter and are competing together.

9. Mbadiwe Twins

Ocee and Ozee, twins who are competing together.

10. Tami

Damilola and Toyosi, friends who are competing together.

11. Nelita

Anita and Nelly, friends who are competing together.

12. Streeze

Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh, friends who are competing together.

13. Double Kay

Kassia and Kellyrae, a married couple who dated for 10 years before getting married a few months ago.

They have decided to keep their marital status a secret from their fellow housemates and will introduce themselves as best friends, “besties”.

14. Chekas

Chizoba and Onyeka, sisters who are competing together.

