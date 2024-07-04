Popular Nigerian prankster, Flowerboy, has purchased a luxurious 6-bedroom house worth N250 million for his mother.

The content creator took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the house.

According to him, the gesture is a fulfillment of a promise he made to himself and God after his parents were evicted from their home when he was a child.

He recalled the painful memory of returning from school to find his parents standing outside their former home, his mother crying, and his father explaining that they had been evicted.

The skit maker expressed his gratitude to God for the opportunity to change their circumstances and praised his mother for her unwavering support.

In his words:

“Congratulations to my mum, the latest landlady! I kept my promise. I remember coming back from school feeling sad… I couldn’t play that day in school, I didn’t know why, but I could feel something was wrong.

When I got home, running under that heavy rain, rushing to enter inside my uncle’s house, then I looked beside my uncle’s house to the building opposite, and saw my dad and mom standing with their backs against the wall, and my mom was crying.

And when she saw me, she busted into more tears. I was confused, but I understood what was happening. This is not our house. My dad had called me two weeks before and told me about an uncompleted building, and told me a story of how he gave his life to smoking and doing different things, and he ended up staying at my uncle’s place with his wife, which is not right.

I was still very little, but I was listening to him, so particular, I knew what was happening. My father and my mother had been chased away from that house. I met my mom crying, and I made a promise to God, and I made a promise to myself.”

Check out the beautiful house Flowerboy gifted his mother below;

