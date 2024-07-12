Legendary Nollywood actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu’s widow, Stella Maris Okafor has expressed her gratitude to Nigerians and notable figures who supported her family during her husband’s illness and after his passing.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Stella Maris revealed that today, July 12th, marks two weeks since her beloved husband was laid to rest.

She described the past weeks as a challenging journey for her and her family, filled with numerous hospital visits and sleepless nights as they hoped for a miracle.

Mr Ibu’s widow expressed her gratitude to the medical team who cared for her husband, saying, “Despite our best efforts and the dedication of his medical team, we lost him to the cold hands of death.”

She also acknowledged the outpouring of support from Nigerians, saying, “The love and laughter he brought into our lives were replaced by an overwhelming sense of fear and uncertainty. But during these trying times, the support we received from generous and compassionate individuals provided us with the strength to continue.”

The widow particularly thanked Peter Obi, Enugu State government, Commissioner of Tourism Enugu, Actors Guild of Nigeria, and others for their support.

She also praised the outpouring of donations and encouragement from Nigerians, which she described as “remarkable” and helped them manage medical expenses and cope with the emotional strain.

