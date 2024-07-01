A friend of Ugo Nwoke’s ex-wife has spoken out on social media, sharing concerns about his past behavior and urging caution for his new wife, Sharon Ooja.

The friend alleged that Ugo’s previous marriage ended in heartbreak and emotional abuse, and claims he had an affair with Sharon while still married to her friend.

She expressed shock and disappointment at Ugo’s quick remarriage, stating that she was present at his wedding to her friend in December 2022.

The friend urged Sharon Ooja to be cautious and “keep her eyes open” to potential manipulation, citing her own friend’s experience.

In her words:

“Wonders will never end. This was the same way we gushed over this man when he came to marry my beautiful friend in December 2022. He was so calm and looking so handsome. We also felt my friend had found an angel, lo and behold he turned tiger. All of a sudden he started talking consistently with another woman, dear @sharonooja while he was busy talking to you and building a new relationship with you, he was breaking an innocent heart without cause.

“I was really celebrating Sharon until I bumped into a picture on Facebook today showing my friend as ex-wife to Sharon’s husband and I was broken. I was live at his wedding with my friend. Its quite unfortunate.

“No hard feelings @sharonooja, just keep your eyes open. Only god knows what men want. My friend is mourning the death of her mum and this is happening too omg. The irony of life, @sharonooja is celebrating a man she called her best gift while my friend is mourning a man she called a devil. What a life, may we not fall into temptation and may we not use our head to carry the consequences of what we know nothing about.”

