A romantic gesture has been made by content creator Egungun to his fiancée on her birthday.

He surprised her with a collection of Apple gadgets, including an Airpod, headset, Macbook, and iPhone.

Egungun took to Instagram to share a video of the birthday surprise, expressing his love and appreciation for his fiancée.

In the heartfelt message, the media personality expressed his gratitude for her unwavering support, celebrating her as his rock, confidant, and best friend.

He described her as the “most incredible woman in the world” and acknowledged her love, kindness, and strength.

In his words:

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman in the world, my wonderful wife! 🎉 Every moment with you is a treasure, and I am so blessed to have you by my side. Your love, kindness, and strength make every day brighter and more beautiful. 🌟

“On your special day, I want to remind you how much you mean to me. 💖 You are my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Your smile lights up my life, and your unwavering support gives me the courage to face any challenge. 😊

“Today, I celebrate not only your birthday but also the amazing person you are. 🎂 May your day be filled with all the joy and love you bring into my life. Here’s to many more birthdays together, each one better than the last. 🥳

“Happy Birthday, my love! I hope this year brings you all the happiness, health, and success you deserve. 🌹 I love you more than words can express, and I am excited to create even more beautiful memories with you. 💕”

See below:

