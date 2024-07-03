Sheila Courage, the ex-wife of Israel DMW, has responded to claims that she asked her former husband to quit his job with Davido.

Recall that Israel had earlier stated that Sheila asked him to leave his position as Davido’s aide, which led to tension in their marriage.

However, in a recent question-and-answer session with her friend, Ginika, Sheila clarified that she never explicitly told Israel to stop working with Davido.

According to her, she only made suggestions as a concerned wife, but never explicitly asked him to quit his job.

The brand influencer acknowledged that her marriage with Isreal had its challenges, but emphasized that it wasn’t entirely negative.

Sheila Courage clarified that her concerns were personal and unrelated to Israel DMW’s professional relationship with Davido.

“I did not criticise his relationship. I made suggestions as a wife but there was never a point where I said ‘No don’t do this, why are you doing this?’ In fact, I was behind the scenes most of the time taking pictures and doing videos because I saw him doing this and it’s fine, I just had other personal stuff that I raised with him but I never at any point said stop working for him. I never ever did that.” She said.

