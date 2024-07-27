Dennison Igwe, a former crew member of the popular Mark Angel Comedy group, has come forward with allegations of unfair treatment and exploitation by the group’s leader, Mark Angel.

In a recent statement, the content creator claimed that he was the one who started the comedy group and was responsible for its early success.

Dennison Igwe alleged that Mark Angel failed to inform him about the group’s monetization and did not pay him fairly for his contributions.

He also claimed that Mark Angel bought a car in 2014 without disclosing the source of the funds and started paying Emmanuella N20,000 monthly without his knowledge.

He said;

“I Was The One That Started The Mark Angel Comedy. Mark Was A Security At Kilimanjaro Restaurant In GRA, Port Harcourt And I Was Doing A Camera Work. I St0le A Camera And Started Shooting Skits For Us. Mark Suggested That We Create A Facebook Page And We Did. When The Page Became Monetized Or Something, Mark Never Told Me. He Bought A Car In 2014 And I Asked Him How He Got The Money, He Told Me That Someone Gave The Car To Him. He Also Started Paying Emmanuella N20k Every Month; We Were Poor, Living In A Batcher, I Was An Orphan, None Of Us Actually Knew The Value What We Were Doing Was Bringing. Mark Never Gave Me ₦1000 Until 2016 When He Gave Me ₦50k And Asked Me To Manage It That What We Were Doing Was Not Bringing Money. Meanwhile, We Were Making $160,000 Then. I’m The Only One That Can Tell The Truth About Mark Because I’m No Longer Scared, I’m An Orphan, He Can’t K!ll Me. Others Are Scared Because Once You Talk About Mark, You Either D!ę Mysteriously Or You Have An Ačçiðęnť”

