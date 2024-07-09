Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that he still harbors feelings for his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the talent manager answered a question from a fan about his current relationship status with the actress, with whom he shares a son.

When asked if he was still in love with Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin replied, “Oh Yes. We have a son together, and love will always live there.”

This response suggests that Ubi still has a special place in his heart for his ex-wife, despite their separation and divorce.

In addition to his revelation about Lilian, Ubi also shared his plans to remarry someday.

Note that Ubi and Miss Esoro got married in November 2015 but separated about a year later.

Their union was officially dissolved in February 2021. However, it seems that Ubi has not entirely moved on from his ex-wife.

