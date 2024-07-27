Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji has finally spoken out about the allegations of infidelity that led to his split with Bukola Arugba.

In a recent interview, the movie star addressed the rumors that have been circulating online, denying claims that he impregnated another woman.

“I was accused of impregnating another woman, but I want to meet them,” he said, daring the alleged woman and child to confront him on social media if the allegations were true.

The actor also spoke about his decision to shield their children from the toxic spectacle, refusing to let them grow up witnessing their parents’ dirty linen exposed for all to see.

Bukola Arugba had announced their separation through her lawyers in 2023, stating that she and Damola Olatunji were never married but had twins.

Their split has been followed by a public feud, with both parties throwing shades at each other.

Controversial blog Gist Lover had claimed that the couple separated over Damola’s alleged infidelity and impregnation of another lady.

