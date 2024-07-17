Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman has celebrated his wife, Linda Ejiofor’s birthday with a heartwarming message.

In the message, the movie star praised his Queen for being his rock, supporting him in all aspects of his life, and bringing color and light into his world.

He also thanked her for being an amazing mother to their child and for being his biggest cheerleader.

The father of one expressed how lost he would be without his wife by his side.

Ibrahim Suleiman ended the message with a prayer, wishing Linda a happy birthday and seeking God’s blessings upon her life.

He wrote;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY BABY

I know it’s cliché to say, “I married my best friend.” But if I can’t say that I did, nobody can. I really did scoop the best girl. Because how is it that you are my daily first thought, my go-to person, my business/prayer/life partner, biggest cheerleader, hype woman, sounding board, bitter truth speaker, most beautiful girl in every room (with the softest lips too), memeologist, the no1 critic of my art (also my biggest investor), favorite cook, super cool kid, amazing mom, the only person I can hang out with all day, my workaholic/enjoyment minister, and a lot more, whilst still maintaining steeze, Composure and smelling super sexy all the damn time??????

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Suleiman. This #SonOfAisha is grateful that you were born. Imagine how lost I would be if God didn’t bless me with you. My life would have been in greyscale, but look at me now living in supersaturated high definition. God bless you, my Baby. @keonimansuleiman and I bless the day you were born. We call you blessed. May the works of your hands, the words of your mouth, and the deep yearning of your heart all meet the Lord’s approval in Jesus’ name, AMEN!”

