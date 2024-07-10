Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as OmoBorty, and her fiancé, Adeniyi Olabiyi, have released more pre-wedding photos, and they are absolutely breathtaking.

Recall that the first traditional-themed photoshoot features the thespian, her fiancé, Adeniyi Olabiyi, and her daughter, Ifeoluwa.

In the recently released pre-wedding photos, Biodun Okeowo and her fiancé can be seen in matching blue Yoruba traditional attire, showcasing their cultural heritage.

Biodun captioned the photos with a heartfelt message, “In your arms, I’ve found my forever home Ade mi crown @sailor_de”

Fans and colleagues have been showering the couple with congratulations and well-wishes as they prepare to tie the knot.

