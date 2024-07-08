Nigerian social media critic, Oriental Honour, popularly known as Mr Unwise, has criticized Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor for purchasing a new car shortly after the death of her colleague, Junior Pope.

The young man, in a comment on the thespian’s Instagram post showing off her new car, called the move “unwise” and suggested that she should sell the car to avoid appearing suspicious.

Mr Unwise also accused Ruby Ojiakor of moving on quickly from Junior Pope’s death and not properly mourning his passing.

He wrote;

“Ruby Ojiakor, it’s unwise gifting yourself a new car worth millions shortly after the death of Jnr Pope. It’s more unwise to move on quickly yet claim to be Jnr Pope’s closest friend.

Most unwise how you almost took the place of his widow but now being overjoyed to the extent of buying yourself a car, leaving the Jnr Pope’s wife in the dark. It’s not even up to 5 months, not a year. People may think you faked all the mourning. Go sell this car now to avoid suspicion or gift Jnr Pope’s wife as a crying gift to share her up.

Learn how to mourn well. Invest in your acting skills, not this liability. Avoid flaunting luxuries for unneeded validations. Be wise. Don’t be unwise”

