Nigerian businesswoman and Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May Edochie has reached out to console Late Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, the brand influencer acknowledged the significance of the day, noting that it would have been a time for celebration and commemoration of their decade-long marriage.

However, due to Junior Pope’s passing, the day is now a painful reminder of what could have been.

May Edochie offered words of comfort and strength to Junior Pope’s wife, urging her to stay strong during this difficult time.

She reminded Jennifer that God is always in control and will continue to guide and support her and her family.

In her words;

“It would have been 10yrs anniversary today! It would have been celebrations today! It would have been a splash of dope images today! It would have been a lot of things to mark a decade! Stay strong, my dear @qutejay. The Lord God takes charge of His own, and He will always be there for you all. Hang in there.”

