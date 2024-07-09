Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo, has spoken out against the growing entitlement mentality in Nigeria.

In a viral video, the movie legend expressed his disappointment and frustration with individuals who show ingratitude when receiving financial assistance from others.

Kanayo.O. Kanayo emphasized the importance of gratitude, stating that responding with a simple “seen” after receiving money from someone is unacceptable.

He encouraged people to cultivate a culture of appreciation and humility, recognizing that everything received is a blessing, not an entitlement.

In his words;

“It’s an inheritance mentality for someone to send you money and you reply with ‘Seen’,” Why are people so ungrateful? You do them a favor by sending them money, and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Common, you think it is your right? That’s an inheritance mentality. See, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It isn’t your right; learn to be grateful for whatever anyone does for you. In that way, the person would do more.”

Watch below;

