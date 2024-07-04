A lady identified as Mesuur Abata has tragically passed away shortly after giving birth to her first child, ending a 13-year wait.

According to a Facebook post by Jessica Sewuese Zever, Abata had longed to become a mother and had eagerly awaited this moment.

She had even delayed moving into her new home until after the birth, wanting to share the joy with her child.

Sadly, the lady ‘s life was cut short, leaving behind her child and loved ones.

Her friend, Jessica, paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering Abata’s excitement for motherhood and their shared moments.

She wrote;

“Pryma wam! What you so much desired finally came, but you didn’t stay to enjoy it. You insisted that you wouldn’t move into your new house until you gave birth, because you wanted to move in with your baby.

The baby you patiently waited for for 13 years,” she wrote. “Your Girls Brigade installation was supposed to be next month, and you were excitedly looking forward to it. We planned a big thanksgiving service so you could share your biggest testimonies, but here we are, preparing for your burial.

“Loving you was so easy, and you made friendship pure bliss. We had so much in common and I don’t know if it’s a mere coincidence, but when you died, I was wearing one of the clothes you gave me.

“My dear sugar sister, I am grateful for every single moment we shared. All that’s left now is just sweet memories and I will cherish them forever. “Now that you are an Angel, I hope you will still be able to bake those fantastic cakes for all the hosts of heaven. Mesuur Abata, Rest easy girl.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I will disrupt any set that engages her services” – Kanayo Kanayo issues warning to movie producers as he calls out Angel Unigwe’s mother (Video)