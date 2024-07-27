Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is celebrating a major milestone in her son, Festus Oladunjoye Ojo’s life.

Festus has graduated from Altinbas University in Istanbul, Turkey.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed her pride and gratitude, thanking her son for making her proud.

She acknowledged the hard work and dedication that led to his graduation and wished him a bright future filled with greatness, blessings, happiness, and prosperity.

As a single mother, Iyabo Ojo also reflected on the challenges she faced while raising her son.

She gave God the glory for their success, acknowledging that it was only through divine intervention that she was able to overcome the obstacles.

Iyabo Ojo used the opportunity to encourage and celebrate single parents who have been told they cannot make it.

She declared that they are the true heroes and champions.

In her words;

“@festo_baba, my darling son, my golden boy, Baba jeje! First and foremost, I want to say thank you for making me proud. Your graduation is a testament to your hard work and dedication. Congratulations! May this new chapter in your life bring you greatness, blessings, happiness, and prosperity. As a single mother, it hasn’t been easy, but I give God all the glory for our success. From Riverside City College in California to Altinbas University in Istanbul, Turkey, it can only be God. To every single parent out there who’s been told they can’t make it, we are the true heroes and champions! We’ve proven them wrong, and I’m proud to be among them. We’re the true president general among the nation. Yes!!!!! I’ve fulfilled my duty as a great mother, and now it’s time to plan weddings and spoil my future grandchildren silly …….. to all my fans and loved ones, I say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

