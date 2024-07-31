Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has penned a heartfelt tribute to music icon Onyeka Onwenu, who recently passed away.

In an emotional post, the movie star expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have shared moments with the singer, describing her as a legend whose voice and presence resonated deeply with many.

Genevieve Nnaji reflected on her film “LionHeart,” which was inspired by her desire to honor legends like Onyeka Onwenu while they were still alive

She cherished the iconic moments they created together and acknowledged that writing the tribute forced her to confront the reality of Onyeka’s passing.

Genevieve offered her condolences to Onyeka’s family, loved ones, and fans worldwide, assuring that her legacy will never be forgotten.

She wrote;

“Today, we mourn the passing of an icon, a legend whose voice and presence have resonated deeply with us all—Onyeka Onwenu.

I’m better at expressing myself through my art. “LionHeart” was born out of a desire to honor and give flowers to the legends that made my childhood beautiful and memorable, whilst they were still with us. I am so grateful she accorded me the opportunity, honor and privilege to share time and space with her. We created iconic moments that will forever be entrenched in my mind and photo memories.

My tears won’t stop falling because writing this tribute means I can’t live in delusion for a few more hours. That this is not a bad dream I will be waking up from.💔

My heart and deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and to her fans all around the world.

Rest in peace, Onyeka Onwenu💐. Your legacy will never be forgotten.🤍🕊️

With all my love and respect,

Genevieve Nnaji.”

