Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill has defended newlyweds Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke against criticism from netizens.

Recall that Netizens dug up photos from Ugo’s past weddings, labeling him a “walking red flag” and predicting he would hurt Sharon.

Churchill, who has been married three times, including his current marriage to Rosy Meurer, stood up for the couple, encouraging those who have experienced failed marriages to keep seeking love.

The philanthropist shared his personal experience of finding love again, revealing that he found love in someone he initially considered a sister.

Churchill Olakunle emphasized the importance of partnership and respect in marriage, urging people to support Sharon Ooja and husband and celebrate their love rather than judging or speculating about their relationship.

In his words;

“Who says you can’t find love after failed marriages? Until it works, keep trying, because everyone deserves to be happy. Giving love another chance isn’t bad; the most important thing is to keep trying and there’s nothing wrong with seeking and finding your person. You might get everything right except marriage, and that’s okay. Marriage is a partnership, and it takes two people to make it work. People need to mind their own business and let those in love decide for themselves, without turning their love story into a spectacle for clout. To those who have become criticizing spectators, judging the newlyweds like they know the entire story and truth… remember, love is a personal journey. Let’s support their happiness and respect their choices. As someone who has been there and finally found someone who looked beyond my status and wealth. She was around and closer to me like blood. Never knew I would find love in someone I perceived as a sister. Indeed, everyone deserves to be happy… @sharonooja and Ugo Nwoke (Mr&Mrs), God bless your union.”

