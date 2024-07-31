A video of Nigerian musician Wizkid’s London home has been shared online, and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The video shows thr large and luxurious home of the singer.

The video features Wizkid’s son, Zion playing in the garden, which is big enough to fit another house.

Fans are reacting to the video, saying that the music star is living a humble life despite being very successful.

Some people are also talking about how nice Wizkid’s London home is and how big the garden is.

Wizkid hasn’t said anything about the video yet, but it’s clear that he values his private life and time with his family.

Watch below;

https://x.com/Olamide0fficial/status/1818337565390581933?t=Hu4MyDANh5VIOMZjq-5uug&s=19

