BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has come to the defense of Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja’s husband, who has been under fire for allegedly having multiple marriages and children.

In a statement, the reality star emphasized that people can have multiple marriages before finding happiness, and Sharon and her husband appear to be happy together.

She also clarified that the man in question was single before marrying Sharon and is successful in his own right.

Nina Ivy urged the public to respect Sharon Ooja’s marriage and decisions, and to refrain from judging her husband ‘s past.

Her defense comes after a blogger claimed that Sharon’s husband had three previous marriages and children, sparking widespread criticism.

She wrote;

“It’s how everyone is so interested in Sharon’s marriage for me. Y’all gotta learn to solve ur generational/family problems before jumping on other people’s lives. Leave them alone.

She is married y’all need respect that and respect her decision. People get married multiple times before finding peace of mind. They seem very happy together, he was 💯 single before marrying her, he is doing very well fir himself W2 or 1099 he is very good. He isn’t owing any of you. Let people be please”

