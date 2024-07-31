Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, journalist, and politician, Onyeka Onwenu has passed away on Tuesday night, July 30, at the age of 72.

According to sources close to the family, the music legend slumped shortly after performing at a friend’s birthday party in Lagos.

She was rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

Since the news of her death, Tributes has been pouring in from across the country, celebrating Onwenu’s life, legacy, and impact on Nigerian music and culture.

Born on May 31, 1952, Onyeka Onwenu had a distinguished career spanning over four decades. She was a trailblazer in the Nigerian music industry, known for her powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and hit songs that addressed social issues.

Some of her most popular songs include “One Love,” “Iyogogo,” and “Ekwe.” Her first album with Polygram, “In The Morning Light,” was released in 1984 to critical acclaim.

She will be deeply missed, but her music and memory will live on. May her soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: “It would have been 10 years anniversary today” – May Edochie consoles Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer with encouraging words