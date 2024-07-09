Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has surprised her fans by expressing her admiration for Islam.

In a recent Instagram post, she praised the faith and its adherents, revealing that living near a mosque has deepened her appreciation for the religion.

Tonto Dikeh has been waking up to the soothing sound of the Adhan (Islamic call to prayer) for the past four years, which has reinforced her love for God and deepened her devotion.

She wrote:

“I wake up to the best sound everyday for the past years. It’s a sound of love and dedication, the sound of Gods beauty and love.

wanted to donate to a mosque what do I give asides money? God bless every Muslim and more especially every Muslim I hear your prayers. May Allah answer you.

GOD/ALLAH IS LOVE. I’m deeply touched.. (My biggest prayer is to understand the Muslim faith)

Their dedication and intentionality (if there is a word like this) is worthy of emulation.(I feel like going over to the mosque now to ask why they didn’t pray today?”

Her statement has sparked a lively debate online, with many social media users responding with a mix of support, curiosity, and humor.

One Herm Wynne wrote, “She don dey date one Muslim

One Criss Adejo wrote, “Alhaji at work

One Official DJ, Rozay, wrote, “Alhaji don promise this one marriage if only she concerts to Muslim

One Oke Ebulu wrote, “Lol APC political tactics to show loyalty. No, be by the one sha Mrs politician

One Chef Deraa wrote, “One Alhaji don dey enter aunty eyes

One Pure Truth001 wrote, “This one is always confused

One Chinny Louis52 wrote, “Muslim man don hold our Tonto for work

One Tejiri Esigie wrote, “This one just wants money and power by all means

One Balekzy Pharaiah wrote, “When them use their bad character spoil all their relationships them go come dey try to recruit people with quotes born out of bitterness and loneliness

One Thompson Chuka wrote, “Anywhere belle face

One SV Maximus wrote, “E be like say this one Don see another Mallam wey dey sort am for Abuja

One Hepatitis Herpes Totalcure wrote, “Confusion

One Tee4Tayp1 wrote, “Hmmm. Alhaja Tonto!! I see where this is going”.

See the post below;

