Hair Vendor, Miz Wanneka has finally cleared the air on her highly publicized feud with former bestie, Veekee James.

As many may recall, the drama between the two allegedly started when Wanneka’s former business manager, Femi Atere, began dating Veekee, leading to a falling out between the friends.

The situation escalated when Wanneka was not invited to Veekee’s wedding.

Days after Veekee’swedding, Wanneka was seen in a leaked WhatsApp conversation, gossiping about the newlywed and her husband, Femi, which added fuel to the fire.

Addressing those advising her to reconcile with Veekee James, Miz Wanneka clarified her stance on the issue, stating that she never considered the fashion designer a close friend, but rather a younger associate.

In an Instagram live video, she also expressed her frustration at being told not to be upset, implying that she has every right to feel annoyed.

Additionally, Wanneka confidently asserted her financial independence, implying that she doesn’t need to compete with anyone.

“Veekee was never my friend, she was a small sister to me. You can’t tell me not to be upset about something. I’m not in a competition with anybody, I get money o….dem nor fit compete with me.”

