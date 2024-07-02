In a surprise move, Tapswap, the popular cryptocurrency platform, has announced a delay in the distribution of its highly anticipated tokens.

The allocation, initially slated for July 1st, has been pushed back to the third quarter of 2024.

According to sources close to the company, the decision to delay the token allocation was made to ensure a more robust and secure experience for users.

Tapswap management is reportedly working closely with top-tier exchanges worldwide to guarantee fair pricing and protect users from potential scams.

The delay has caused a stir among Tapswap’s dedicated user base, who have been actively mining coins since the app’s launch on February 15, 2024.

However, Tapswap officials have reassured users that the extra time will be used to refine the platform’s tokenomics and launch strategy, ultimately leading to a more successful and profitable experience for all.

In a statement, The management explained:

“We’ve got some bad and really good news for you at the same time: our team has decided to move the date for the Shares-to-Token exchange event. You might wonder, what’s good about that? Just FUD? Not exactly. The whole point is that you’ll benefit from this. Let us explain how.

We really value your support. And we truly listen to your feedback, so don’t forget to share it in the comments. Together, we’ll keep reaching higher and higher levels.”

However, this success comes with some ‘inconveniences’. This level of attention requires much more detailed work on tokenomics and the right launch strategy. And that means extra time. But know that this is all to ensure that our launch in Q3 is fair and, more importantly, profitable for all of you who stand by us no matter what.”

