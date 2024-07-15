Yesterday, BBNaija host, Ebuka celebrated his birthday, and his wife Cynthia took to social media to express her love and appreciation for him.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared beautiful photos of herself, her husband and their children.

In her caption, the proud wife thanked Ebuka for being an amazing husband and friend as she wishes him a happy birthday.

Cynthia described him as her “best friend, rock, and confidant.” She expressed gratitude for the joy and warmth he brings to their lives.

“Baby I Kaala😂 Happy birthday my love. Thank you for being the best husband and Friend I could ask for. This new age will bring everything you’ve ever wished for. I am eternally grateful for the joy and warmth you bring into our lives. Cheers to celebrating you today and everyday. You are my best friend, my rock, and my confidant. You know I love you more than I’ll ever be able to express. Have a fabulous year ahead babe. @ebuka”

