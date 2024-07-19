Nollywood actors, Uche Maduagwu and Sarah Martins have engaged in a heated exchange on social media, sparked by Sarah’s advice to women about men with six packs.

In a trending post, Sarah warned women to be cautious of men with six packs, suggesting they may be attracted to playboys and time wasters.

She advised them to opt for calm-looking, responsible men instead.

Martins had posted, “Women that are attracted to men like this should be careful!! Being attracted to men built like this means you’re attracted to gigolos, playboys, time wasters, and club lovers, and they will drain you financially, emotionally, and sexually. Go for calm-looking, responsible men who have something going on for them outside social media fake life. The truth is, calm men are the real wild cats when it comes to adult stuff. As for me, I like my man calm and decent. I’m a tattoo lover, but I don’t like men with tattoos. I’m a very freaky lady low-key, so I like being in charge in the other room, so my man mustn’t necessarily be as freaky as I am, but if he’s freaky like me, then it’s a plus. All these werey broke fine men will only give you infection and premium tears. Choose wisely”.

Uche Maduagwu responded with a seeming reference to Sarah Martins ‘ former friend, Judy Austin, who is married to Yul Edochie, implying that Austin may have been attracted to Edochie’s calm demeanor.

Uche Maduagwu responded, “That was how your friend followed a married man that looks calm”.

Sarah Martins fired back at Maduagwu, asking him to stop associating her with Judy and Y, and questioning who told him that Yul Edochie was a calm man.

Martins responded, “Wetin concern ara nwanyi Asaba concern my post? And who told you amu bingo is a clam man? Pls stop associating me with them, thanks”.

See below;

