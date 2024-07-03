Nigerian singer, Davido has expressed surprise and disappointment on Twitter regarding the discrepancy between the money he received from his wedding and the amount sprayed at the event.

The music star reacted to a video of guests spraying money on him and his wife, Chioma.

Davido revealed that the amount of money he got was less than what was sprayed at his wedding.

Social media users are commenting on the situation, suggesting that some money might have been taken.

The comments section is filled with various reactions, with some people finding the situation amusing.

imisi.23 wrote, “See the wedding they are comparing to Sharon’s??omo”

lizzyofblaze wrote, “VDM has a lot of explaining to do…don’t trust that guy!”

agapefoodblog wrote, “Baba want us to keep talking about this wedding?”

itz_femy wrote, “It never tallies in any party @.…it’s either the couples always over estimate or they rip you. One of the two must happen, even if you bring amour Tank to where they pick money.”

prospamusty wrote, “He joked about it no crying out”

arikeeee wrote, “Ah ah with all the strict invitations…Anini still find way pack money Them don take wetin belong to ceaser”

iamnaniboi wrote, “The gap between the rich and poor in Nigeria is like from Enugu to Kuwait”

kofoworola_ wrote, “If you invite portable all dis for no happen o”

kelvin_gream wrote, “Assuming you invite portable he for talk who carry am”

Davido’s wedding was a big event with many guests, including family, famous people, and politicians.

It got a lot of attention, and the money sprayed was mostly in foreign currency.

