Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face or 2baba, has faced backlash on social media following his recent outburst on former US President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

On Saturday, Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, but survived the attack.

2face reacted to the incident, saying “Jessie Smallet dey learn. I go shock if I wrong but this shit na pure package. All Black everything. Hollywood dey learn”.

His statement suggested that the incident was staged, which many people found offensive and insensitive.

Many referenced his past cheating scandals, with some saying that 2baba should focus on Nigerian politics and speak out for the poor masses instead of commenting on Donald Trump’s attack and American politics.

One I Am Kelly Eazy 1 wrote, “Stage and someone died, all the belle you dey give women, na staged too?

One Amara Shuga wrote, “2face this is not impregnating different women, it’s politics

One Rosy Throne wrote, “What I don’t understand is someone gonna sacrifice his life just for a staged thing to look at?

One Bobby Maris wrote, “Delulu, it’s not staged

One Afrobeat Threads wrote, “Oga so you dey alive, why you no talk during Obi and Tinubu period?

One Ora Special wrote, “Well, this isn’t impregnating women up and down, so I won’t expect a sensible comment from him

One Da_jfk wrote, “Tu Baba’s brain is expired, so the person that died was packaged too. Baba, go sleep, jare

One Real Flexy wrote, “Man talks like an illiterate. You don’t say things like this when you have no evidence

One Lucy Nenye01 wrote, “Someone lost his life at that rally; why will a prominent man lose his life for Trump

One Abuja Special Neëds Therapy Ltd wrote, “Nigerian celebrities should focus more on Nigerian politicians and speak for the pøor masses

One Mr Lukeson wrote, “You can’t speak on the killings happening right under your nose in Venue but quickly want to be a political analyst in America

One Lyn Frank wrote, “Package and the shooter is dead? Africans don’t take anything serious smh”.

See below;

