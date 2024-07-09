In a shocking and unconventional announcement, beautiful Ghanaian triplets have publicly declared their desire to marry the same man and live together under one roof.

The triplets, who remain unnamed, shared their intentions on TikTok, leaving many in disbelief.

In the viral video, the triplets stated: “We are seriously looking for a man who would marry us together, if, in the olden days, a chief could marry three wives, then a rich man should also be able to marry us. We are not specifically looking for a rich man, however, the man must be capable of providing for our needs.”

When asked how they intended to share the man ‘s attention, the triplets revealed that they will create a daily schedule for him to attend to each one of them on a rotational basis.

Netizens reacted with a mix of surprise, humor, and enthusiasm:

@Obaayaa said: “Yes my great grand mother’s were triplets they married a chief in Ghana here.”

@Susan said: “buy one get two freeeeeee.”

@I’m for Cheddar reacted: “oh God help me get money. Good things are passing by me.”

@the man commented: “This is why I need money badly perfect opportunity.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrAohpAG/

