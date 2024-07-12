A husband and wife died from grief after losing their four children in a school building collapse in Jos, Nigeria, with the entire family household being wiped out in a matter of hours.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and grief.

Eyewitness @nuelumahi shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter, stating, “Omo, today! How do they tell this woman 4 of her children are late? Argh!”

The situation took a dire turn when the mother, overwhelmed by the loss of her children, reportedly passed away due to shock. @nuelumahi later updated the post, saying, “We’ve confirmed that she (the mother of the 4 kids) has passed on! Mercy oh Lord!!! Omoooooo!!??”

In a further tragic development, the father also succumbed to grief, leaving no surviving members of the immediate family. @nuelumahi lamented, “Hate to be a carrier of bad news, but guess what? Her husband just joined her. So an entire family has died now. It is well.”

The death of the couple and their four children in the Jos school building collapse, has sparked an outpouring of condolences and sympathy on social media.

May their souls rest in peace.

