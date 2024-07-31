The life of Late Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu was marked by remarkable achievements.

Born on January 31, 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State, Nigeria, she pursued higher education in the United States, graduating with degrees in International Relations and Communication from Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

She also earned a master’s degree in media studies from the New School for Social Research in New York.

Onyeka Onwenu’s career spanned multiple fields. She was a broadcast journalist, singer-songwriter, actress, politician, human rights advocate, and social activist.

She began her broadcast career in 1980 as a journalist and TV presenter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Her music career, which started in the late 1970s, showcased her soulful voice and ability to blend modern and traditional African music forms.

Her debut album, “For the Love of You,” was released in 1981, followed by four more albums and a transition to gospel music in the 1990s.

Onyeka Onwenu’s acting debut came in 1999 with Zik Zulu Okafor’s “Nightmare.” She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “Widow’s Cot” in 2006.

The singer also starred in “Half Of A Yellow Sun” (2014) and Netflix’s “Lion Heart” (2018).

As a humanitarian, Late Onyeka Onwenu supported various societal concerns, including women’s rights and HIV/AIDS awareness.

She held prominent positions in government and advocacy, including Chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development.

Throughout her career, Onyeka Onwenu received numerous awards and recognitions for her work.

She passed away on July 30, 2024, leaving behind a legacy and two children, Tijani Charles and Abraham.

May her soul rest in peace. Amen. She will be missed by many whom loved her.

