In a recent post, Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has criticized her senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo for constantly engaging in online drama.

Recall that Iyabo had been involved in a public feud with social media activist VeryDarkMan, after he alleged that she wasn’t invited to Davido’s main wedding, only the after-party.

Iyabo Ojo responded with receipts to prove him. VeryDarkMan escalated the fight after he dragged the actress’ partner, Paul O and also denied calling the thespian a failed actress in the past.

He refused to apologize to the couple, requesting that they provide video evidence of where he called Iyabo and Tonto Dikeh a failed actress. This led to Iyabo dragging him to filth and providing a video evidence.

Reacting to this, Sonia Ogiri expressed her disappointment in Iyabo Ojo’s behavior, questioning whether she was not exhausted from all the drama.

She urged her senior colleague to learn from her colleagues, such as Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Ekeinde, who carry themselves with dignity and avoid unnecessary drama.

Sonia Ogiri also appealed to Iyabo Ojo ‘s boyfriend, Paulo Okoye, to intervene and guide her away from the negative attention.

She wrote;

“Overlooking some Nigerians’ wrongdoings on the internet space is really hard. Iyabo, are you not exhausted? Must you be in any and everything? Why are you disgracing yourself and families like this? After working hard to build a name, why destroy it yourself?

Learn from your colleagues; never will you see Genevieve, Omotola, etc., constituting nuisance like you’re doing. This stage of your life should be drama-free, just vacation and enjoyment. Instead of the man in your life dragging you inside, I don’t understand the role he’s playing. Oga Paulo, please respectfully take Iyabo inside house. Too much of everything is just annoying.

Learn to be a lady sometimes. To her fans, please advise your favorite cause; na only fight be the content she dey offer. She’s publicly doing too much, so why should I privately advise her? Do you know how many private advises she has gotten and never stops?”

