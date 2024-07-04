Nigerian singer, Simi, has revealed why she finds it beautiful when men cry.

She revealed this during a recent interview on the 90’s Baby Show.

According to her, she believes vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Simi pointed out that when men cry, it shows that they feel safe and secure enough to be vulnerable and authentic, which she finds beautiful.

She also noted that suppressing emotions can be harmful and that it’s important for men to feel comfortable expressing themselves in a healthy way.

In her words:

“I find it beautiful when men cry because I’m surrounded by many men who feel they have to be macho or strong all the time. When you see men and women going through the same pain, the man often says, ‘I have to be strong for my wife or kids.’ I think that’s okay, but I don’t think strength means not being vulnerable or crying. I like it when men cry because it means that you feel safe with who you are with, you can be vulnerable, and you can let go. I have seen African men act like they are the warrior, protector, and provider. But if it’s not coming out in your tears, it’s going inside your heart, and one day you are just going to explode.

