A woman has shared the astonishing story of giving birth to her baby girl in a parking lot while on her way to the hospital.

The incredible incident was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

In a post on TikTok, the woman revealed that she and her husband were en route to the hospital when she suddenly went into labor.

With no time to make it to the hospital, the woman gave birth to her baby girl in the parking lot, assisted by her husband.

She wrote, “What an entrance baby girl gave! Pushing her out in the freeway was no joke, my husband thankfully caught her and was super brave even though of this super crazy experience! Gave birth in the car! Thankful we are great!”

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people congratulating the new family and sharing their own experiences.

Makeup..shhh: “Wait why did you need the ambulance 😂😂😂”

🪬𝑺𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑻𝑰𝑬𝑽🧿: “✨You just saved yourself $150 $$$ ✨ keeps playing in my head watching this 😂😂😂 congrats beautiful!!!”

Cheli: “I need to know is it cheaper? 😅”

Gracee: “Not you smiling getting off the ambulance 🚑 😂.”

Shegail_🇩🇴: “Daddy better go on birth certificate as the one who delivered her 🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Yanet CerdaFied: “I love catching parking lot babies❤️I’m a L&D nurse. We call this a drive by 🤣.”

Rachel: “You’re smiling a little too hard for me 🤣🤣🤣 I’m dramatic I’d be crying lol but congratulations mama🥰 you did amazing!!!!”

user8511512022796: “My husband watching this… “couldnt she hold it?!” 🤣 no babe she couldn’t hold it.”

Sandra: “how do you look so pretty and chill 🤣 I was crying and looked like I was diving in a pool 😂.”

BBfroggy87: “I did this with my son. I had the nurses laughing at 2 am when I told them “hold on let me just get my tail” as I claimed on the bed, it was the umbilical cord 🤣. It was the adrenaline drop I swear.”

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMr5wcUMa/

ALSO READ:“I married my best friend, prayer partner, and soulmate” Biodun Okeowo (Omoborty) rejoices as she ties the knot in Traditional wedding ceremony