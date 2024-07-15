Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has penned a heartwarming and emotional note to his wife on her birthday.

The actor, known for his role in the popular Nigerian comedy series “Aki and Pawpaw”, showered his wife with praise and affection, expressing his gratitude for the love and joy she brings to his life.

According to him, she has been an incredible partner and mother to their three children, two beautiful girls, and a newborn baby boy.

Chinedu Ikedieze praised her strength and grace in embracing motherhood and expressed his awe at her ability to balance her love and dedication to him and their children.

He also acknowledged the unbreakable bond and love that radiates within their family, thanking his wife for being his partner, best friend, and soulmate.

Chinedu Ikedieze ended the tribute by wishing his wife a happy birthday.

He wrote;

“My world…my love! On this special day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together! As we welcome our son, CHIDUBEM IVAN CHINEDU IKEDIEZE (CiCi) into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. You are my partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation that surrounds you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within us. Happy Birthday babym, my angel, my sweetheart. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to my soulmate @iammsp1”

