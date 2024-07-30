Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro has celebrated her daughter, Maureen’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

The thespian’s daughter Maureen was born when she was a teenager, and the actress credits her with bringing joy and positivity into her life.

She also mentioned the challenges they faced together, but is grateful for their close relationship.

Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Evan Okoro promised to provide a good life for her and expressed her love and appreciation for her.

“Happy birthday to my first gift of life Maureen, you came into my life when I was a child and blessed my entire world. You made me who I am today. People call me names not knowing how we suffered together. I promise to give you a good life and will surely do it. You and mummy are my world’s best gift. Remain blessed. Love you both to the moon.” She wrote.

See below:

