A controversy has erupted in Nigeria’s film industry as Sheikh Hamad Labeeb has publicly criticized Femi Adebayo for his role in a movie where Nancy Isime wears a niqab during a robbery scene.

In a viral video, the Muslim cleric expressed strong disapproval, condemning the actor’s involvement as a Muslim from Kwara State.

Sheikh Labeeb claimed that Femi Adebayo directed the film, which made his involvement even more unacceptable.

He casted harsh curses on the movie director, promising to make him regret his actions.

The issue has sparked heated debate on social media, with some opposing religious extremism and others defending artistic freedom.

@temimine_tm: “All religious people are not serious, did God say you should fight on his behalf.”

@multi_iq: “Una no fit fight bad governance. Awon elesin.”

@abiola.balogun.71697: “God pls protect bro femi Adebayo from awon ika eni ibi eyan.”

@softluxuries: “These people need to Dey calm down na God get power . You just dey come online Dey threaten your fellow brother na wa o.”

@beauty_by_icon: “Deputy Governor of Allah 🤣 imagine see how person way Dey curse someone look like 🙄 I Dey perceive the smell of that thing way hin tie for head here 😩😩 if u see a good man of God u will know by his dressing sef,not this hungry man Alfa.”

@unbotheredjahsmine: “Wetin religion go cause for this country. Hijab wey dem dey use act blue film.”

@refreshedheadsbyqueen: “You see why is dislike this religion.”

