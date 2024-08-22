Nigerian musician Flavour has joined Jamaican artist Buju Banton in criticizing Afrobeats music.

Buju Banton recently called Afrobeats “shallow” and said it lacks meaningful content. He believes the genre will eventually lose popularity.

Buju Banton explained that Afrobeats artists focus too much on creating catchy tunes and not enough on writing meaningful lyrics. He thinks this approach makes the music lack depth and substance.

Reacting to this, Flavour agrees with Buju Banton’s views.

He said:

“I understand what Buju Banton means. Today’s artists don’t want to work hard; they just want to create something catchy. Maybe Buju Banton is trying to inspire us to do better.”

Flavour also shared his own thoughts on the matter, stating that Afrobeats artists are lazy and don’t put enough effort into their music.

He thinks this laziness is why the genre lacks depth and substance.

