Grammy-winning singer, Mariah Carey has announced the devastating loss of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, who both passed away on the same day last weekend.

In a heartfelt statement, the thespian revealed that her mother, a former opera singer, had been a driving force behind her music career.

She also acknowledged her complicated relationship with her sister, Alison, whom she had previously disclosed was estranged from her.

The singer’s father, Alfred Roy Carey, passed away in 2002 due to cancer.

Now, Mariah Carey has lost her mother and sister.

This latest double tragedy has left the singer heartbroken, as she expressed in her statement: “My heart is broken that I have lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

The cause of death for both women has not been disclosed. May their souls rest in peace.

