Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has shared his thoughts on relationships and marriage, specifically addressing women.

In a viral video, the philanthropist emphasized that attraction alone is not enough to sustain a relationship and that men want women who can support and help them grow.

Williams Uchemba criticized women who frequent restaurants and order expensive items they cannot afford, stating that it is wise to only purchase what one can afford twice.

He also noted that many women make excessive demands from their partners without consideration, which can be a turn-off for men..

The actor further stated that men are often scared of commitment because they feel women are only interested in them for financial gain.

He advised women to be more mindful of their spending habits and to avoid being overly dependent on their partners for financial needs.

Using his own wife as an example, Williams highlighted the importance of a partner being supportive and not overly dependent on the man financially.

He explained that his wife rarely asks him for money for personal use, except for family needs, and that he still provides for her regardless.

Uchemba concluded his message by stating that he shared his thoughts out of love and a desire to see women find meaningful relationships.

