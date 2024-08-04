Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate Toby Forge has confronted fellow housemate Kassia over his suspicions about her relationship with Kellyrae.

The reality star, who has been expressing his interest in Kassia, approached her and expressed his concerns that she and Kellyrae might be more than just “besties” as she had claimed.

He warned her that if he finds out they are in a romantic relationship, he might not speak to her and Kelly again outside the house.

What Toby doesn’t know is that Kassia and Kellyrae are actually married, but have kept their marriage a secret from their fellow housemates.

The couple has managed to keep their relationship under wraps, but Toby’s suspicions have brought attention to their close bond.

toby – i think I’m joking, but I’m at your service.

kassia – really?

toby – my mind is telling me there’s somebody outside, I’ve seen you and kelly, thats true friendship, but if it turns out to be kelly, I’d be so angry.

kassia – hahaha, ah ahnn why?

toby – i would be so pissed off that i might h@te him sef, cuz there is no reason for him to pretend.

kassia – are you for real?

toby – yes, i might not talk to you again ever, it will be paining me, likeee nobody should hide you, I would never hide you.

kassia – why kelly’s own pain you more than another guy outside?

toby – because he is here and he has every time and moment to show you that I don’t wanna hide, even if its a tactic….. you people behave so suspicious.

kassia – how?

toby – the way you guys hug, the way you guys talk, its too suspicious.

kassia – how do we talk? we barely even sit together.

toby – exactly but when you guys are in contact, you can know that there’s a strong bond there, I don’t know if its love or friendship but whatever bond it is, it’s very very distracting.

kassia – mmmmmm.

toby – so if its kelly and you’re pretending, i wunt talk to you guys again.

kassia – why should we pretend.

