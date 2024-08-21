The organizers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have sparked speculation about season 9 contestant Chinwe ‘s possible pregnancy.

In a post on the show’s official X page, the organizers shared a video of Chinwe and fellow housemate Zion sleeping, accompanied by a cryptic caption:

“Legend says that when a woman is pregnant, those around her tend to fall asleep or feel sleepy. What are your thoughts, #BBNaija fans?”

This hint comes after a viral video showed Chinwe and Zion engaging in sexual activity in the Big Brother bathroom.

Zion had confirmed the incident to fellow housemate Fairme, stating that they had to relocate to the toilet to avoid waking up another housemate.

Watch below;

https://x.com/BBNaija/status/1825997421295612005?t=Q5bflXWVRzCfRcbVWfu14g&s=19

