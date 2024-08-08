Recently evicted BBNaija season 9 contestant, Toyosi is of the opinion that Handi and Wanni deserves to be evicted instead of her and her partner, Damilola.

She revealed this while sharing her thoughts on who should have been sent home instead of her and her partner, Damilola, from Team Tami.

In a media interview, Toyosi mentioned that Handi and Wanni should have been evicted due to their constant troublemaking, particularly towards her partner.

Toyosi explained, “That’s a very tough question, because I think everybody deserves to be there. Based on the fact that they were giving my girl wahala, I would have said Handi and Wanni should have gone home instead.”

Netizens have reacted to Toyosi’s statement, with some mocking her for her opinion.

Others ridiculed her comment, telling her to watch Handi and Wanni win from outside the competition.

@SlimVeetah remarked: “If wishes were horses. Keep watching from outside the club”

@Badt_girl_riri said: “Giving your girl wahala? Your girl that had issues with like half of the housemates.”

@Chidevibez remarked: “Orishi rishi🤣😂💔😂”

@aminahsera79885 stated: “Look at this one now 🤣🤣🤣now you better watch them win as your home”

