Big Brother Naija housemate Kassia has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband and fellow contestant, Kellyrae during her task presentation.

In a viral video, the reality star praised her husband for being the most amazing and caring person she knows, always looking out for her and ensuring she eats well.

She acknowledged that she would have lost weight if she had entered the Big Brother Naija house alone due to her inability to eat.

Kassia also appreciated Kellyrae’s sacrifices, including taking a loan to help her start a business when she had no capital.

She described him as her trustworthy partner, her ride or die, and declared her undying love for him.

Note that the housemates are unaware about their marital status as they introduced themselves as besties.

KellyRae also praised Kassia for being an amazing woman

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I love you, Sweet” Mercy Chinwo pens lovely note to husband, Pastor Blessed on their second wedding anniversary