Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate, Mickey Ezie Lewis disclosed that his fellow contestant, Zion told him he cannot marry his girlfriend, Chinwe due to her controlling behavior.

He revealed this while discussing with fellow housemate, Fairme on Sunday’s episode of the show..

According to Mickey, Zion shared that Chinwe constantly bosses him around because she is wealthier than him.

The reality star further stated that Chinwe had insulted Zion in his presence on the day show host Ebuka called her out for claiming she sponsored Zion’s participation in the show.

Mickey stated that Chinwe’s behavior towards Zion was unacceptable.

“Zion told me that he can’t marry Chinwe. She orders him around because she is richer than him. That day that Ebuka called her out, she insulted Zion in my presence. She called him a motherf*cker.” He said.

