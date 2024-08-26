Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has explained why he didn’t grow beards during his three months in prison.

Recall that the brand influencer was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine for naira misuse but was released after three months.

During a recent interview with Comedian, Isbae U, he described his time in prison as a “vacation” and said he enjoyed it.

When asked by Isbae U how he managed to remain beardless in prison, Bobrisky explained that his laser surgery prevented hair growth (beards) on his face.

Isbae U had joked that people expected him to come out of prison looking like Gandalf with a long beard.

“A lot of people were expecting you to come out looking like Gandalf, you understand, how did you get someone to bring you shaving stick?” – Isbae U asked.

“So I have done laser, so till I leave this earth, hair cannot grow on my face.” – Bobrisky replied.

